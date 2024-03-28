MAF helps source expat teachers for highlands school

Through MAF’s global network, two families from Denmark were sent to PNG to assist with the educating of the students at HCG.

For MAF, investing in HCG aligns with the vision and mission of MAF. The vision is to see isolated people change by the love of Christ and the mission is working to bring help, hope and healing through aviation.

Deputy Principal of HCG, Jonah Dikinsep said they are blessed to have the international teachers in the school including the new Principal.

“We are blessed to have the Jespersens here together with Mr. Engedal, our new principal,” said Dikisep.

Bringing vast experience from a different educational background is the new Principal, Steffen Engedal, who is determined to improving HCG..

“When you're in a Danish educational system, you do it in one way that is very different from, for example, the PNG way. If you can put these two things together and find the best from both sides, it will be very effective,” said Engedal.

MAF employed teacher, Rebecca Jespersen highlighted the need to bring children with a good Christian foundation saying it is essential in forming the future leaders of PNG.

“They (students) need a Christian education where they can learn values that this country needs from their leaders too. If the kids grow up knowing what is right, that can really change this country,” Jespersen continued.