 

Locals Undergo Financial Literacy Training

BY: Loop Author
13:33, May 18, 2022
22 reads

The United States Agency International Development PNG had a financial literacy training on their Lukautim Graun Program which certified 19 participants in Kundiawa, Chimbu Province.

Nineteen participants graduated with financial ‘training of trainers’, recently and this training was made epossible through LGP in partnership with the Center for Excellence in Financial Inclusion.

Through the training program, representatives from provincial administrations, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, and women’s groups learn how to conduct financial literacy training sessions for people in their home communities.

These sessions will teach people in those remote areas in Chimbu about savings and budgeting, helping them to better understand and manage their household and livelihood finances.

Tags: 
United States Agency International Development (USAID) PNG
Lukautim Graun Program
Financial literacy training
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 22 reads