Locals Undergo Financial Literacy Training

Nineteen participants graduated with financial ‘training of trainers’, recently and this training was made epossible through LGP in partnership with the Center for Excellence in Financial Inclusion.

Through the training program, representatives from provincial administrations, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, and women’s groups learn how to conduct financial literacy training sessions for people in their home communities.

These sessions will teach people in those remote areas in Chimbu about savings and budgeting, helping them to better understand and manage their household and livelihood finances.