Laptops for Grace Memorial

The laptops were presented by PNG DataCo Limited’s Domestic Business Manager, Kaime Kipi, on Monday this week.

Kipi acknowledged Wau-Waria MP Marsh Nawarec for the partnership in ensuring PNG DataCo Limited's Community Service Obligations initiative was in line with district initiatives.

“The presentation of these laptops will greatly benefit the students of Grace Memorial Technical Secondary School in their learning,” Kipi said.

The laptops will help teachers with lesson plans, with reliable access to new teaching content.

Kipi said many of the schools supported by PNG DataCo CSO initiatives are located in proximity to fibre optic cable highways.

Schools that connect to these cables can easily access Internet for educational purposes such as downloading educational materials to help with learning.

“The government of Papua New Guinea is building a network around the country in telecommunications and internet technology,” Kipi said. "As a business arm of the Papua New Guinea Government, PNG DataCo Limited recognizes key government priority areas in health and education. We are committed to working with our partners to ensure that these important sectors have the resources they need to succeed.”

Nine schools and government agencies in Wau-Waria have internet service through fibre links and access points; Grace Memorial Secondary School, Wau Primary School, Marianhill Primary School, Wau town police post, Wau police station, MP’s District Office, DDP temporary office, Wau Rural Chamber, and Haus Pikinini.

“We are proud to be able to support Grace Memorial Technical Secondary School with these laptops,” Kipi said. "We believe that they will make a real difference in the lives of the students and teachers at this school.”

PNG DataCo Limited has made Internet Services accessible to these sites through Fibre links and have installed access points confirming internet access being received in each of these sites.