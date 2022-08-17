KPMG Donates To Cheshire Services

The donation was presented by Audit Partner, Robert Maguma supported by a few colleagues from the firm on Tuesday 16 August.

Operations Manager, Tom Sarwon said the cash donation will be committed to the hosting of the Patron’s Major Fundraising later this year.

Maguma praised the good work of the Cheshire DS, which is evident in the peacefulness and the well being of the residents saying that KPMG staff are the ones who eagerly contribute to this worthy cause.

“We see value in the work that Cheshire does in our community, the work that Cheshire does in offering dignity to individuals that would otherwise would not be given that opportunity to lead a good life is something that we’re passionate abou,” he said.

Maguma said more than a 100 staff in the office work hard to make events like this possible and KPMG has been a partner to Cheshire for the last five years.

“This is a wonderful day for us to be here. We feel honoured to be here and to continue to support Cheshire.”

He continued and said the staff had contributed goods that would benefit the residents of the centre but realized that money makes the difference and so the additional K3,500 they contributed.