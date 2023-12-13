K500,000 to begin work on Kimbe Teachers College

Governor Muthuvel stressed the importance of strategic planning, urging staff and school students to prioritize new building projects for timely completion when classes resume.

The Governor acknowledged the province's pursuit of establishing higher learning facilities after the MV Rabaul Queen incident in February 2012, where many students died while seeking education opportunities in Lae.

The K500,000 grant, presented as a cheque, allows the institution to decide on priorities and procure necessary materials.

The governor stressed a strong belief in partnering with the church, asserting that collaboration amplifies the impact of funding.

Principal Ishmael Leka outlined plans for the grant, expressing gratitude for the support. He disclosed that the funds would be split between operational needs and project development.

The project site includes constructing classroom extensions and establishing a study centre with amenities like a library and WiFi.

Lepan Musi, a board member of Kimbe Teachers College, assured the governor that the funds would be utilized diligently, ensuring progress on the new site with a commitment to completing the project within the year.

This significant grant not only addresses immediate infrastructure needs with the focus of empowering future teachers through the establishment of teachers' college.