Jama Farmers Boosted

He made the announcement following the presentation of 5000 poly bags for cocoa nursery to the villagers. Minister Simon presented the cocoa bags to the locals during his visit to the village on Tuesday, 4th January 2022.

He said the farmers would be able to source cocoa seedlings from this nursery free and grow on their land. Minister Simon urged the locals, especially youths to work hard and produce best quality cocoa, adding that the current price for wet beans sits at K3 per kilo.

“After you prepare your nursery bags, I will bring the seedlings from Kerevat (East New Britain) for replanting,” he added.

After the presentation, he demonstrated to the locals the different techniques of planting cocoa that can resist cocoa bod borer.

Ward Councillor, Willie Jangi thanked the Minister’s Office for the continuous support to local farmers in East Sepik and throughout PNG.