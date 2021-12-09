Hilton To Host Carols For Charity

The event will kick start a week of Christmas festivities at the hotel, and is organized by hotel team members as a way of extending the light and warmth of hospitality to their families, local communities, and the hotel’s charity of choice for this event, Cheshire disAbility Services.

Cheshire disAbility Services is one of the leading service providers in Papua New Guinea for people with disabilities, or those who may be at risk of developing a disability.

The organization aims to make a positive difference in the lives of those with disabilities by creating opportunities for social inclusion, and an environment in which they are treated with dignity and respect.

The day-to-day operations of the charity, and its program of activities is currently supported through fundraising initiatives and formal private and public partnership arrangements with both national and international partners.

Hilton Port Moresby is happy to support this event, knowing that the funds will go a long way to help maintain the services that Cheshire Disability Services provides, its work towards advocating and creating change for a better Papua New Guinea, and most importantly to contribute to making a positive difference in the lives of people with disabilities.

“Travel With Purpose is Hilton’s corporate responsibility program, and at Hilton Port Moresby we do our part to try and make the world a better place every day, by driving positive social and environmental change across our operations, our supply chain, and our communities,” said Ryan Mikkelson, general manager, Hilton Port Moresby.

“Being responsible social and environmental stewards is engrained in our culture; it’s who we are and who we always want to be.”

The event is open to public and will be hosted at Hilton Port Moresby’s Amphitheatre from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Entry will be upon donation in kind or through the purchase of raffle tickets with prizes to give away.

There will be volunteer entertainment - from group choirs to solo performers and a special visit from Santa.

Hilton Port Moresby is also extending this invitation to interested partners to be part of this great cause as a sponsor on the day and is happy to share its platform that will contribute significantly to the operation of the Cheshire Disability Services.