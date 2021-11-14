Gov’t Recognizes Local Artists

An impressed Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard said, presented them with certificates and was happy to have met the artists in person.

He congratulated them and urged the artists to continue to tell their stories through their paintings and artworks whilst the government find ways to promote and help them develop their talents locally and internationally.

The 43 artists were issued certificates for their participation at the national contemporary arts exhibition held at APEC Haus last weekend in Port Moresby. They sold nearly half of their artworks raising over K18,000. The exhibition was staged in close collaboration with Tumbuna visual arts Association.

Minister Leonard thanked the NCC for taking the lead in recognizing the artists who have been ignored for a long time by authorities from the arts and craft industry.

He said the recognition of the artists by the national government has set a path in a new direction for the arts and craft industry.

Minister Leonard challenged his line agencies to plan regional arts exhibitions in the future as lead up shows towards a grand exhibition to be held in Port Moresby in 2022.

Executive Director of National Culture Commission, Steven Enomb Kilanda presented K5000 to the chairman of Tumbuna Visual Arts Association, Clement Koys to support the artists.

Mr Kilanda said many of the artists were youths without any educational qualification, adding that the recognition by the government should be a morale booster in their career.

He said: Arts and craft is a huge industry NCC cannot support alone hence need development partners and friends from industry to help promote and develop further.”

Mr Koys thanked NCC and the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture for the recognition, which he described as a blessing to the artists.

He also congratulated the artists for selling their artworks during the exhibition and thanked everyone who helped in the successful delivery of the first national contemporary arts exhibition.