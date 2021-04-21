Goroka hospital donation

Last month, Goroka Provincial Hospital was among the four major hospitals that received from the kind donation from Trukai. Rice Industries donated a tonne of Trukai rice consisting of 100 bags of 10kilogram rice.

Trukai Area Manager in Goroka, Vagi Asitore who made the presentation, said Trukai Rice is giving back to the Goroka Provincial hospital has part of its community obligation.

“Komyuniti initiative o program we mipla givim igo bek long komyuniti as part of komyuniti obligation so mipla karim one tonne rice kam givim long Goroka Haus sik, em long bikos long disla sik corona virus.” Asitore said.

He said as a corporate company, Trukai Rice Industries acknowledges that communities need help with food supply, and Goroka hospital is part of that.

Deputy Board Chairman of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority Tau Amevo was thankful for the donation.

Amevo said with the increase in reported COVID-19 cases in recent times, Goroka hospital has seen an influx of patients, especially at the isolation centre and also other patients within the hospital facilities.

This food donation helps the hospital cater for the increase in patient numbers.

Trukai Rice under this same program, has donated rice to the Port Moresby General hospital, ANGAU Memorial Hospital in Lae, Morobe Province and Mt. Hagen General hospital in Western Highlands.