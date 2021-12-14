Gazelle Implements COVID Strategies

Gazelle District Administrator, Hubert Wangun said the satellite markets were sanctioned by the Provincial Executive Council, recently with strict control and adherence to the Niupela Pasin protocols.

He said the satellite markets are funded under the COVID-19 funding and encouraged ward councilors, ward development committees and locals to take the lead in this.

The designated areas for the satellite markets are, Rakunai, Napapar 4, Kabakada, Vunairima, Tavilo, Rapitok, main Gaulim Junction, Kurakakaul, Sunnybird, Takekel, Malmaluan, Navunaram junction, Varzin and Ratunur.

The markets will be equipped with hand washbasins, tanks and proper toilets.

“Hand washing and proper hygiene are part of the Niupela Pasin approach which works alongside vaccination to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 and bring an end to the pandemic,” Mr Wangun said.

In other developments in the district, a public toilet is being constructed at Kerevat town at a cost of K250,000.

Bus stops will also be established at selected areas: One at Kerevat, Kavavar, Vunairima, Kurakakaul, Kabakada, Ratunur and Navunaram. Two at Baliora and Toma Junction and three at Rakunai No.1. The total cost to construct the bus stops is K500, 000 under DSIP.