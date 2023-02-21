Church cleans up Kiunga town

This effort is part of the preparations for the upcoming PNG for Christ program next year.

Youths, missionaries, and church parents gathered in Kiunga town as early as 7 am equipped with spades, rakes, grass knives, and plastic bags to collect rubbish from the ground.

They collected and disposed of items such as empty boxes, tin cans, and betel nut remnants at the rubbish bin. The church members began cleaning the town from Sare Kona junction to the police station.

North Fly's District Director, Pastor Mathias Anjo, explained that the community service project aims to maintain cleanliness in preparation for open crusades next year.

He stated that "Church members around the country are doing clean up, and for us here in North Fly, we are cleaning the town to maintain cleanliness. We cleaned the main town and the piled-up rubbish in front of the main market. People must keep the town clean. There will be a big event hosted in North Fly District, so we are getting ready for that."

Another church member, Ripson Mura, who is also a Health Extension Officer (HEO) working with Australian Doctors International in Kiunga, emphasized the importance of maintaining good health and hygiene practices in town to avoid getting sick.

He highlighted that "Every day we are faced with different lifestyle diseases, so it is better we maintain good hygiene practices in town and at homes too."

He stressed that health is everyone's responsibility, and public safety in town must be maintained.