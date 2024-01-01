Charity donations to end 2023

For the 8th year, the donation is to give back to members of the community who were unable to be a part of the Christmas festivities.

Truaki donated 1.3 tonnes of Trukai Rice to 13 Correctional Service establishments nationwide with Trukai Industries staff visiting the Buimo and Bomana female detainees. The female detainees were given care items consisting of towels, blankets, sanitary pads and soaps while plush toys were presented to their babies.

Bomana Correctional Service Female Division’s Sergeant, Sarah Tamoko, acknowledged the visit and thanked the company for bringing the spirit of Christmas.

“Thank you to Trukai for remembering our sisters serving time here. Even though their families are celebrating Christmas without them, Trukai has brought the joy of Christmas to us here at the female division of Bomana,” said Sergeant Tamoko.

“This is one of firsts for Trukai to visit us here at Buimo’s Female Division and it is nothing short of a blessing to receive these gifts. Many of our females here hardly have their families visit and we thank Trukai for opening their hearts to us and for remembering our women this festive season”, said Buimo Correctional Services’ Senior Inspector, Elias Tulo.

Hospitals including Port Moresby General Hospital, ANGAU Memorial Hospital, Mt Hagen General Hospital, Goroka Base Hospital and Nonga Base Hospital also received their share of donations also reaching out to the children’s wards with Christmas gifts.

Trukai Industries chief executive officer, Alan Preston said: “Since this is the season for giving, we would like to extend this kind gesture to give back to members of the community who have been forgotten by their families or are less fortunate to participate in the festivities of this season.”

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our partners who had assisted in making our December Charity Drive a success and to the establishments that were willing to have us visit during this time,” said Preston.

Trukai Industries also donated two tonnes of rice to the 12 charities it supports each month with rice donations.