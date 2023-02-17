Buk bilong Pikinini receives donations from LiteHaus International

Councilor Peter Raim, who is also the LiteHaus Country Director, and Chris Black, the Lead Content Curation and Engineer of Niunet Team, handed over the donation to BbP's PRM Manager, Nelly Wak-Namean.

During the visit, the team also stopped by the BbP Koki Library Learning Centre, where Niunet CEO and Chief Technical Officer, David Valentine, read the BbP-published reader "When I Grow Up I Want to Be an ICT Officer."

The reader featured Valentine as a role model.

LiteHaus is a non-profit charity that provides digital learning opportunities for children in Papua New Guinea, and Niunet is a startup that aims to address issues around the accessibility, affordability, and relevance of digital learning content in PNG.