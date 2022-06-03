Bugandi fencing project starts

The project started on June 1st following one of the commitments made by the Lae City Authority (LCA) as part of the restoration exercise for the school.

Last month, Lae MP, John Rosso, who is also the Lands Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, made a presentation of K200,000 to the school to help the school meet some of its outstanding debts such as electricity and water bills.

Bugandi Secondary School is also a proud recipient of new fully kitted solar lights.

It will further receive a brand new 8-in-1 classroom for Grade 12s and new ablution block for male and female students.

“A brand new 26-seater coaster bus will also be presented to the school when the new supplies at Ela Motors are ready,” said LCA.

Last year, LCA assisted the school with over K160,000.

“The restoration exercise at Bugandi Secondary School, one of the oldest schools in the country, is slowly taking shape,” said LCA.

“With the new principal, Dennis Miall, and board in place, it’s a matter of time and we will make it there to where it used to be.

“Our children. Our future. Our school.”