New-look Bugandi secondary

Solar lights were recently installed in the school, with LCA saying more solar lights will be fitted.

“Together with the installation of solar lights, work on new school fencing has also commenced last week, and a K200,000 cheque was presented to the school a week ago to meet the cost of its operational expenses,” said LCA.

“A further K300,000 will be presented soon.

“The school will also receive a brand new 25-seater coaster bus.

“Another commitment of 8-in-1 classroom for Grade 12 classes plus a brand new ablution block for boys and girls will get off the ground as soon as documentations are finalised.

“All these are commitments from Lae City Authority to restore the lost pride of one of the oldest schools in the country, and to give our children quality education.

“LCA stands ready to work with the school’s new principal, Dennis Miall, and his administration.”