BbP welcomes community ambassador

Ase Boas has been a successful rugby player for a number of years and continues to inspire children across the country with his great sports and leadership skills.

“Not many people would know that Ase has a deep interest in ensuring that PNG’s children receive the best possible education and support to do well in life and is happy to lend his name and give his time to support Buk bilong Pikinini’s mission of increasing literacy rates in the country,” said BbP.

“Indeed, Ase has been volunteering in various capacities for BbP since 2016 and has taken part in advocacy TV ads for Literacy Week, posed for inspirational posters to encourage children to read, been featured in one of BbP’s published books and has attended numerous events to support children to believe in themselves and their abilities.

“Throughout the year, BbP puts on a number of events to highlight various issues and celebrate milestones. At these events Ase can be seen actively engaged in games with the children – such as fun obstacle courses, blowing bubbles, playing ball and other fun activities to get the children moving.

“These events include support for BbP’s special needs Library Learning Centres such as at the Port Moresby General Hospital for children with TB, malnutrition and HIV/AIDS and at the Red Cross Special Education and Resource Centre for disabled children. Ase has been a great advocate for special needs children as well.

“During events, he also spends considerable time speaking with parents about the importance of their child’s education and actively encourages them to support their children to do lots of reading and attend school every day.”

Ase Boas said: “It is a pleasure for me to take part in Buk bilong Pikinini’s events and activities to support more children across PNG to become literate. I try to encourage parents to see the future of their kids and appreciate how they bring them up today will determine the future of this nation. Reading makes you stronger.”

BbP says players like Boas are important role models for children and are great advocates for the importance of reading and literacy for all PNG’s children.

“At Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP), we are delighted that Ase has accepted to be our community ambassador.”