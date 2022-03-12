Atlas Steel PNG Supports St John Ambulances

As part of their corporate social responsibility initiative, Atlas PNG contributes K1000 to St John Ambulance from the sale of every full-kit home.

The funding support will go towards assisting the St John Ambulance operations in its response to medical emergencies across PNG.

St John Chief Executive Officer, Matt Cannon, who received the cheque donation thanked Atlas Steel PNG for the generosity of the sponsorship.

“We acknowledge and thank kindly Atlas Steel for their generous contribution to the ambulance service,” said Mr Cannon.

“St John teams work tirelessly to provide emergency medical services to people 24 hours, every day to Papua New Guineans in their times of great need.

“The support will help to ensure St John continues to help protect and save lives across PNG. We are appreciative for the support,” he said.

Mr Cannon added that this will be paid forward by way of speedy medical response to the citizens in their time of need.

Atlas Steel General Manager, John McCarthy, said Atlas Steel is proud to support the good work that St John Ambulance is doing in NCD and in its regional centres.

“COVID-19 had an impact on the emergency service since mid- 2020 and we want to join in and support St John in their effort to provide the best emergency and medical care to Papua New Guineans,” said Mr McCarthy.