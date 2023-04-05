Amusement Train increases foot traffic

Since the introduction of the playground in December 2022, the amusement train has dramatically increased foot traffic into the plaza.

Facilities Manager, Correny Ure, mentioned that this is the Plaza’s marketing avenues to increase children and families and it has done just that.

“The train is electrically charged and it has a round time of 8 hours and it comes with in-built cameras for safety reasons and has a two six seater cabin for kids to hop on. The train comes with lighting features, music, loud hoot, smoke features however we cannot let that smoke go due to safety reasons and most importantly battery charged,” Ure said.

The train is a 12 seater and is for the ages 3-12, the train rides are free for all kids.

Since the introduction of the playground in December last year and the amusement train two weeks ago it has dramatically increased the foot traffic into the plaza.

“Amusement Train and the train runs around level one of the plaza from 2:30am up to 9am when the plaza closes. To all parents out there please bring in your kids let them experience the amusement train which is the first in PNG in a very safe and secure environment like Rangeview plaza. I’m sure they will be keeping you here for hours.”

The train runs every other day of the week except Tuesdays.