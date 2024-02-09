‘MV Pomio 2’ arrives

Upon receiving the vessel on Wednesday, Regional MP, Michael Marum, and Pomio Open MP, Elias Kapavore, acknowledged the Filipino crew that brought the ship to PNG from South Korea.

“This is the same captain and a crew that brought the first ship, ‘MV Pomio 1’, to PNG in 2019. It needs commitment from the heart to sacrifice their time away from their families to bring the vessel over to PNG. So, thank you very much,” Kapavore said.

When acknowledging the Marape-led government for the assistance, Kapavore said funding for the ship was accessed through the Connect PNG Programme.

“Pomio District gave about K1 million while the national government, under the Connect PNG Programme, allocated almost K8 million to purchase this ship. So I commend the national government for the assistance, which will go a long way to helping my people in Pomio to bring their fresh produce and commodities to markets.”

Locals of Pomio District were again encouraged to utilise the vessels to enhance their fresh produce and commodity production, which in turn, would improve the local economy.

The clergymen were also acknowledged for blessing the ship as this new addition also has the same slogan wriiten at the top deck: ‘In God We Trust’.

Meanwhile, Governor Marum commended the Pomio MP and his people on district’s new asset.

“I stand with you to receive this new vessel and therefore I want to echo the challenge issued by Member Kapavore for people to make use of this ship and increase your production of fresh produce and cash crops.”

The governor also called on people from the other districts to use this vessel as it will not only serve the province, but the New Guinea Islands region and Morobe Province in the Momase region.

Purchased in South Korea, ‘MV Pomio 2’ cost around K7million. It will be officially launched on February 28th at Palmalmal in Pomio District.

Celebrations were postponed following the death of the late Minister for Education and Member for Usino-Bundi, Jimmy Uguro.