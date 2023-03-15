‘Just In Time’ for Joyce Bay

It all started in the back yard of Joyce Bay in Moresby South electorate, Port Moresby. Teacher by profession, Nathan Andes of Enga and Western Highlands parentage had started the Early Childhood Learning School in 2019, with a vision to help children within the area mostly surrounded by settlements.

The community-based early childhood learning centre caters for children aged 4-5 years and also accommodating 6-7 year-olds who have been left out from entering formal education.

Last year it graduated 23 students into Butuka Academy.

“Butuka Academy officially recognized us as a sister school from last year and this is going to be the second year now. I am running this school basically out from my own pocket,” Andes said.

He built a classroom and opened a grand stand recently; and on Sunday 12th March a ground breaking ceremony was held for a new library.

“The library will cater for high school and secondary school students and even those attending tertiary institutions to do assignments and research,” Andes said.

Andes took out a loan at BSP Bank which he paid off ending with K17,000 to establish the school starting with a permanent classroom.

“We have roughly 38 students for this year and we are charging the lowest fee at K150 per child as most of the children are living in the community. Parents are not paying that in full but eventually paying up.”