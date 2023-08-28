Wau police houses upgraded

“As part of our dedication to responsible corporate citizenship, we are proud to be able to ensure that police officers have proper housing,” said Lawrence Sipala, Superintendent, Local Content and Agriculture.

“We recognise and hope that our contributions to development in the region will contribute significantly to their ability to serve and protect the community effectively,” he added.

The housing maintenance project, initiated under the banner of Hidden Valley Mine's corporate social responsibility efforts, seeks to positively impact the communities surrounding the mine.

By providing upgraded and well-maintained housing for police officers, the company is directly contributing to the overall safety and security of Bulolo and Wau residents.

Sipala reiterated that HVM’s commitment to community well-being has been exemplified through various initiatives, with the police housing maintenance project standing out as focused on supporting law enforcement and maintaining social harmony.

Through collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships with local contractors, Hidden Valley Mine ensures that the police housing upgrades are carried out to the highest standards.

“As the project progresses, the positive impact of Hidden Valley Mine's investment in police housing maintenance will undoubtedly ripple through the districts, fostering a safer and more secure living environment for all,” stated Sipala.