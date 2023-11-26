Vene appointed to lead NDB

Her appointment is a historical milestone as the head of a bank including State-Owned Enterprises in Papua New Guinea.

The small event was witnessed by staff and management of Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) in Port Moresby. Also present were NDB representatives, board and management.

The small celebration reflected KCH’s vision to break down barriers and elevate professional women like Ms Vene to management and board positions that are dominated by male counterparts.

Whilst welcoming the NDB team to KCH head office, managing director, Professor David Kavanamur congratulated Ms Vene, on her elevation to the position of Acting CEO, stating that she would steer NDB under new leadership.

“From a shareholder’s perspective, we are proud and look forward to greater partnerships ahead under your leadership,” Mr Kavanamur said.

He added that the appointment of a female to take on a leadership role under one of its SOEs was aligned to KCH’s target in achieving 30 percent representation of women on both boards and senior management roles across SOEs in the country by 2025.

Meantime, NDB Chairman, Darrell Seeto said he was extremely proud of Ms Vene’s appointment and that she was a great team player, which was vital for organizational growth.

“For her to say she would work with KCH during her tenure as NDB Acting CEO, speaks volumes about Ms Vene’s quality as a team player,” said Mr Seeto.

Ms Vene thanked Professor Kavanamur and KCH for the support and said she was excited in taking up the new role. She said as a woman, it was challenging and also humbling to lead an organization that had been in operation since 1967.

“It’s a blessing for me in my career. I hope my appointment inspires other women in the country to be committed in taking on leadership roles,” she said.

Ms Vene’s achievement highlights KCH’s commitment to foster diversity and inclusivity that is enshrined in the organization’s strategy, diversity and inclusion policy.