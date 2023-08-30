Tuna forum workshop commences in Kokopo

In the lead up to this forum organized by INFOFISH and the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), a media workshop is currently being facilitated in Kokopo, East New Britain Province for media personnel who will be covering the forum in September.

The workshop is currently underway at the Kokopo Beach Bungalow.

The workshop brings together lead facilitator Jope Tamani, Market Access Specialist Forum Fisheries Agency; Co-facilitator Dr Narwin Tharurmarajah, Trade Promotion Officer, INFOFISH; Co-facilitator Neville Choi, President of PNG Media Council; Co-facilitator Lisa Williams Lahari, Public Affairs Adviser, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat; and Co-facilitator Carolyn Ive, Strategic Communications Manager, National Fisheries Authority PNG.

The workshop will bring into context the important aspects of tuna, the fisheries, and all other moving parts of this million kina revenue generating sector that members of the media need to understand to highlight the challenges, the wins, the people and the communities that are part of this sector and the work of organizations like INFOFISH, NFA, PIFS and FFA.