Total power outage in Lae

In a statement, PNG Power advised its customers and the general public in Lae and surrounding areas outside of the city that the issue started midday yesterday.

“The fault has been identified to be between Munum IPP Power Station and Taraka Substation and Power Station,” said PPL.

“The fault is affecting the supply of electricity into Lae city from the Munum Power Station and the Ramu Grid.

“Line patrol conducted on Saturday afternoon until the fall of dark has been called off and will continue again at first sunlight.

“This is due to the fact that most of the transmission lines between Munum and Taraka run through the thick bushland.

“At this stage, Taraka Power Station is only able to supply 1.4 Megawatts, which can't cater for the whole of Lae City.

“Milford Power Station is on forced outage for generator maintenance.”

Contact the National Call Centre on Toll Free 116, Email callcentre@pngpower.com.pg and message on WhatsApp 70001009 for more information.

PNG Power sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused during this time.