Sydney Conference attendees acknowledged

The 17th PNG Resources and Energy Investment Conference, hosted at the Sydney International Convention Centre from December 10th-13th, attracted over 1,000 attendees from the PNG and Australian governments, project developers in PNG, investors, global financial institutions and state agencies.

The conference was hosted by the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy and is a body representing the country's extractive industry. It was formerly known as the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

With the recent conclusion of PNG’s premier investment conference and exhibition, Chamber president Smare, said: “We appreciate your attendance at this conference to help promote investment in PNG and to discuss and share opportunities to collaborate to advance our mutual interests, with the ultimate aim of moving our country forward, both economically and socially.

Apart from successfully attracting and promoting investment opportunities, a significant amount of business is also conducted on the margins of the conference. For instance, this year, on the sidelines of the conference, the Mineral Resources Development Corporation and an ExxonMobil subsidiary signed a jet fuel technical services agreement. This agreement will help increase jet fuel supply reliability in PNG.

Additionally, a new a new joint-venture company, called Hebamo Transport, was created on Tuesday, December 12th, to focus specifically on logistical support to the resource industry. This came into fruition following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the landowner company, Laba Holdings Limited, and Steamships Trading Company Limited.