Santos staff recognise World Environment Day

At Santos, waste reduction initiatives included a clean-a-thon in Kutubu, Southern Highlands on Sunday, 4th of June.

Staff also honed in on their creativity using recycled material to create work of art such as an Instaframe decorated with flowers made from plastic containers.

In step with its purpose to create a better world for everyone, Santos pursues its environment objective with reference to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal 14: Life Below Water and Goal 15: Life on Land.

“We seek to minimise our impact on the environment and have focus areas of water, biodiversity, waste and air.”