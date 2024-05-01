Marape to join Tokyo Pacific Summit

The meeting, scheduled from July 16 to 18, 2024, in Tokyo, will see PM Marape meet with his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The invitation was personally delivered by Hitotaka Ishihara, Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister, during a brief ceremony in Port Moresby.

Prime Minister Marape expressed his anticipation for the bilateral discussions and acknowledged Japan's continued developmental support for Papua New Guinea.

A key topic for the bilateral meeting between PM Marape and PM Kishida will be the involvement of Japanese contractors in the Papua LNG project, aiming to strengthen ties in energy cooperation.

PM Marape is eager to open bids for Japanese firms and enhance their involvement in Papua New Guinea's liquified natural gas sector, particularly for the Papua LNG project.