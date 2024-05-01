Change of Zone 1 command in NCD Police

Senior Chief Inspector Joseph Salle will now take over the role of Central Provincial Police Commander, while Inspector Jerry Obert who was the Police station commander of Badili, maintains his role and takes on the added responsibility as Zone 1 Commander.

When officially handing over the position, outgoing Senior Chief Inspector Salle said the role of a police officer is to provide security to the people in the community.

Salle said the success of a Police force is triggered by the trust and support of the community, therefore, it is important that the new Commander continue to work with the community to strengthen the trust he has built with the community.

Inspector Jerry Obert welcomed his new appointment and called for support to strengthen and continue the work left by Senior Inspector Salle.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika who was present for the ceremony explained why changes are being made in the police command.

“We are facilitating the directives of Commissioner David Manning in his vision to restructure the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

“One of which is to make changes in the Command, purposely to align the right people to the right position,” he said.

The Metsupt challenged both commanders to blend in with the community and perform to the best of their abilities.