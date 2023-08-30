A safe Launakalana farm

Farmer supervisor, Kaile Korowi, said the farm employs 17 local boys; six of whom are permanent hands, the rest are casuals. Security is minimum and there have been minor incidents, but they would like to maintain a friendly relationship with the locals.

“Comparing to other areas where I have worked and here at Launakalana, the community here are good. There is respect here. They respect the school, the workers, and the properties. There are some minor incidents that come up. However, generally the relationship with the community is good,” Korowi said.

Another challenge is the supply of water for the animals, which is being addressed.

“Taking care of animals, water is always an issue. The Managing Director as well as the team put a solar water pump however since there is a lot of these animals we need to increase the volume of water intake. This has brought the attention of the Managing Director so they are looking at it,” said Korowi.