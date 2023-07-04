Revive rubber plantations

The Minister said that it was about time Western Province began the plantation of rubber, since its launch in 1994 from the North Fly Rubber Limited in Kiunga.

This is Minister Tambua’s aim for Western Province, and also with the inclusion of cattle farming.

“The hardworking people of rubber plantation, I want to assure you that money will come straight to you, and you will benefit. Now our policies are downstream processing and increase in production,” stated Tambua.

“Next year, we will make a big plantation and the National Government is here to assist. I will make my commitment now.”