Ramu NiCo Outlines Priorities

Basamuk Refinery Operations Registered Manager for Works, Bill Hill emphasized this during the company’s Annual Working Conference held recently.

Senior management teams attended the conference from Kurumbukari Mine, Basamuk Processing Plant, Madang Operations Base and Beijing via video conferencing.

Ramu NiCo President, Dong Gaofeng delivered the company’s Annual Work Report and the Vice President, Meng Deyong announced the Outstanding Employees of the Year 2021. Chairman, Gao Yongxue conveyed key spirits of the MCC Group and the summary speech.

Meanwhile, Mr Hill highlighted the Basamuk Processing site’s priorities for 2022. These include:

Maintain safe, cost effective and quality driven production

Maintain a commitment to HSE and Process Safety Management

Health monitoring of employees, contractors and workplaces

Comply with environmental management Guidelines and

Provide opportunity for training and skills, development of workers and social responsibility

“We all have individual and team roles to play in 2022, whilst COVID-19 is still a threat, mine workers must manage their way through these risks, and every employee must maintain their support in this endeavour” Hill said.

He added that ensuring safe, cost effective, efficient, quality production is paramount whilst at all times working within the compliance of PNG regulatory frameworks is key for Ramu NiCo’s survival.

Mr Hill emphasized that the greatest resource of any company is their employees.

“By working collaboratively we will continue to achieve success at Basamuk Refinery. Dedicated, hardworking and self-believing employees are a vital link in our company chain of success,” he said.

Mr Hill also congratulated over 30 outstanding employees in various departments within MCC operations, particularly those who had strived and endured during the surge of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has had huge impact on our people across all levels of our business. The human cost cannot be underplayed or ignored, all employees at all levels have been greatly affected and some have paid the ultimate sacrifice whilst in employment of Ramu NiCo during this pandemic,” he added.

Mr Hill acknowledged the dedication of the employees during such difficult times as sacrificing their time with their family and friends and the constant threat of the pandemic close to mind, they still found a way for RNML success in 2021.

“These achievements come from the enormous efforts by everyone, congratulations again and laurels go to our nominees and winners of employees of the year, but also to all employees and contractors at Basamuk Refinery for your input in one of the most difficult and trying years in the history of operations.”