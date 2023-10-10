Ramu NiCO ensures safety at mine site

The Ramu NiCO Management Ltd (MCC), operator of the Ramu Nickel and Cobalt Mine, in a media statement said due to the proximity of the Basamuk Refinery to the epicenter, a shutdown inspection has been initiated to thoroughly assess the facility for any damage or safety concerns.

“We are relieve to report that there have been no casualties among our staff, which include PNG nationals, Chinese and other nationalities,” MCC stated.

The company says the Kurumbukari Mine and 135km slurry pipeline connecting the mine to the refinery remained completely intact and operational throughout this event. However, the inspection of the refinery will continue.

“Currently the company is working diligently to expedite this process while maintaining the highest safety standards and minimizing and disruption to our operations. Further updates will be provided as we continue to assess and respond to the situation.”

MCC says it is committed to responsible mining practices and sustainable development, with a focus on safety, environmental stewardship and community engagement.

“During this challenging times, our thoughts are with the people of Madang and all those affected by the earthquake.”