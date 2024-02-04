Rabaul wards conduct financial literacy training

The training kicked off for wards 8 and 9 totaling 69 participants, and was officially opened by acting Deputy District Administrator for Operations, Petrus Maninga on Wednesday 31st January, 2024 in Rabaul town.

Mr Maninga emphasized the importance of financial literacy in building a more economically resilient community. He highlighted the significant impact that improved financial skills can have on individuals, families, and the community as a whole.

"We believe that by putting our people first and providing them with the necessary knowledge and tools for financial management, we can contribute to their long-term financial stability and ultimately enhance the economic prosperity of our community," stated Maninga.

The Rabaul District Administration will continue to support the Financial Literacy program in the four LLGs of Rabaul Urban, Kombiu, Balanataman and Watom.

“We have to be faithful in the little things to prosper in the big things,” he said.

Rabaul Urban LLG Business Development Officer, Alice Guere said the training covers savings and budgeting. It is designed to be accessible and relevant to individuals at all levels of financial understanding.

She said there are 325 participants from the 11 wards of Rabaul Urban LLG. There will be 11 trainings conducted per ward.

Ms Guere said the initiative is part of the ongoing efforts of the Rabaul Urban LLG to promote financial inclusion and empowerment among its residents. The training program is expected to have a positive impact on the economic well-being of the community and contribute to its overall development.