Procurement vital in airline business

The Purchasing and Supply Department has 35 staff who are responsible for ensuring the efficiency of Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Services.

Ms Pumwa's team provides support services for Aircraft Maintenance, liaising with local and overseas suppliers to procure and deliver Aircraft Spare Parts, Rotable Components, and Consumables, as well as managing the Warehousing Storage of Inventory. They also provide procurement services to other departments within Air Niugini.

Ms Pumwa stressed that the department undergoes regular audits by CASA PNG. She emphasized the significance of their responsibility and said that her team works with vigilance, as there is no shortcut in the work they do.

During the visit, Minister Duma and his delegation, including Chairman for Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) Moses Maladina, KCH Chairman Professor David Kavanamur, and Air Niugini Director Karl Yalo, paid a courtesy call on Air Niugini to see how the airline was performing.

Ms Pumwa expressed that as Papua New Guineans, they work with pride for their National Airline, understanding the tedious and methodical nature of their work and the impact it has on the traveling public