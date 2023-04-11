President calls for undisrupted assessment

President Toroama issued the statement following the move by several parties who are trying to raise a class action suit against Rio Tinto for their role in developing the Panguna Mine and the effects it had on the environment and the communities around the mine.

The Panguna Legacy Impact Assessment is being funded by Rio Tinto through Tetra Tech Coffey who are conducting the assessment.

It is also the first time Rio Tinto has made any commitment to Bougainville since the cessation of mining operations in Panguna, Central Bougainville.

President Toroama said the assessment took a lot of hard work and time to get Rio Tinto to at least take responsibility for its actions in developing the Panguna Mine and the effects of it that continue to the present.

“These people are opportunists who saw no reason for a class action suit until the impact assessment was being conducted and the revelation of probable data being collected by Tetra Tech Coffey,” President Toroama said.

“Our Late Revolutionary leader, Francis Ona, sought a K10 billion class action suit against Rio Tinto because his intention was for the company to take responsibility for its actions and for the extent of damage caused by the mine including the civil war that caused the loss of thousands of lives.

“Since the untimely passing of Francis Ona, no one has sought to revive the class action suit nor conduct a proper study on the extent of damages done by the mine.

“I will not let people with vested interests tarnish Francis Ona’s legacy and undermine the legitimate government of the people of Bougainville.

“These are so-called players who appear on the scene only when it is convenient for them but never present during the heavy lifting.

“I urge our leaders, the landowners, our people and all stakeholders to refrain from disrupting the assessment and to let it be completed.

“Let me be clear, my government is not protecting any other interest but the Panguna landowners and the people of Bougainville who suffered as a result of the mine.”