PNG will host WIBF 2023

Papua New Guinea for the first time is the third of three countries to host this global event in the Asia-Pacific, apart from Australia and New Zealand.

Established in 2009, the World Indigenous Business Forum or WIBF aims to connect, share, inspire, mobilize and support organizations and entrepreneurs in the sustainable development of indigenous businesses and their communities from across the globe.

Minister Maru thanked the National Government and the National Executive Council (NEC) for the allocation of K2 million as GoPNG’s contribution towards the event.

The Minister says the ministry’s bid to host the WIBF 2023 is a deliberate intervention to find niche markets for products like cocoa, coffee, vanilla, fish, coconuts and so much more.

Vice Minister Kessy Sawang highlighted that US$150 had to be paid by the government to secure the event.

Minister Maru says it is expected that the WIBF will increase economic capital for Papua New Guinea, especially for indigenous MSMEs. Particular focus will be on women and youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

He says hosting this forum should assist them forge new pathways for trade and business opportunities.