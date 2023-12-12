PNG LNG Drives Innovation with Data

Kilawe highlighted the project's global impact, generating over 8 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually, surpassing initial design capacity and contributing PGK 23 billion to Papua New Guinea.

Lanto emphasized the pivotal role of next-gen technologies in the project's triumph. Implementing smart tools, cloud-based technologies, and predictive maintenance has optimized operations, reducing paperwork, saving time, and ensuring efficient resource allocation.

The duo highlighted the transformative use of computer logic to enhance decision-making, streamline processes and elevate performance.

Kilawe expressed pride as a Papua New Guinean engineer, commending ExxonMobil's commitment to cutting-edge technologies that drive results and prioritize staff safety.

The PNG LNG Project stands as a testament to innovation, leveraging data to shape the future of energy production and setting new industry standards