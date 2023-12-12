 

PNG LNG Drives Innovation with Data

10:05, December 12, 2023
Engineers Israel Kilawe and Jonathan Lanto from ExxonMobil PNG Limited showcased the success of the PNG LNG Project at the Innovation PNG 2023 conference.

Kilawe highlighted the project's global impact, generating over 8 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually, surpassing initial design capacity and contributing PGK 23 billion to Papua New Guinea.

Lanto emphasized the pivotal role of next-gen technologies in the project's triumph. Implementing smart tools, cloud-based technologies, and predictive maintenance has optimized operations, reducing paperwork, saving time, and ensuring efficient resource allocation.

The duo highlighted the transformative use of computer logic to enhance decision-making, streamline processes and elevate performance. 

Kilawe expressed pride as a Papua New Guinean engineer, commending ExxonMobil's commitment to cutting-edge technologies that drive results and prioritize staff safety.

The PNG LNG Project stands as a testament to innovation, leveraging data to shape the future of energy production and setting new industry standards

