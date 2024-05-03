PNG joins global pact against illegal fishing

This landmark accession was formalized when PNG submitted its instrument of accession through its embassy in Brussels on March 7, 2024, with the treaty taking effect for PNG on April 6, 2024.

Established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, PSMA empowers countries to take more robust measures against illegal fishing activities.

As a participant, PNG now has the authority to conduct thorough inspections of foreign fishing vessels entering its ports, ensuring all marine catches are legally acquired and comply with conservation and sustainability standards.

It also has the ability to stop fishing vessels suspected of IUU from entering its ports.

During a recent meeting in Rome with FAO's Deputy Director-General Maurizio Martina, PNG's Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Jelta Wong, emphasized the importance of the fisheries sector, which not only contributes significantly to the nation's economy, with marine exports valued at over K1.2 billion in 2023, but also employs over 15,000 individuals.

Minister Wong reiterated PNG's commitment to sustainable marine resource management, highlighting the need for continued support from FAO to enhance PNG's capacity to enforce the PSMA effectively. This includes strengthening human resources, infrastructure, and systems.

Deputy Director-General Martina praised PNG's initiative, affirming that the PSMA's implementation will bolster efforts to conserve marine biodiversity and ensure the long-term viability of the nation's marine ecosystems and economic prosperity.