PNG Dataco awarded top performing SOE

The prestigious award was received by PNG Dataco, CEO, Paul Komboi who was humbled and honoured in being recognized as a top performing SOE in 2023 during the presentation of awards at the 2023 PNGHRI Annual Conference in Port Moresby recently.

“On behalf of every individual at PNG DataCo, I extend our deepest gratitude to the PNGHRI for bestowing upon us the esteemed title of the Top State-Owned Enterprise in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

He said the recognition is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and innovative spirit of the PNG Dataco team. Mr Komboi added that PNG DataCo’s journey has been one of continuous growth and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“As a telecommunications and ICT service provider, we have strived relentlessly to connect communities, empower businesses, and drive technological advancement across Papua New Guinea,” he said.

Mr Komboi said connectivity was vital in fostering development in Papua New Guinea hence its mission to bridge the digital divide across the country.

He further added that through strategic investments and partnerships, PNG Dataco expanded its network infrastructure to reach remote regions and enabling access to reliable and high-speed internet services.

“This has not only facilitated communication but has also served as a catalyst for economic progress, education, and healthcare accessibility in underserved areas,” he said.

Mr Komboi said that PNG Dataco’s achievements stood on the shoulders of its dedicated workforce, whose passion and ingenuity have been instrumental in the success of the organisation.

“This award serves as a reaffirmation of our commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, ethics, and social responsibility. We understand the significance of being a state-owned enterprise and the responsibility it entails towards the people of Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our dedication to innovation, service quality, and community engagement. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, nurture talent through training and development initiatives, and collaborate with stakeholders to further enhance the socio-economic landscape of our nation.”

Mr Komboi acknowledged the contribution of PNGHRI for its work in helping support organizations through its development programs and also recognition of performing government entities in the country.