PNG Air resumes Misima service

Prior to the opening of the airport, locals had to travel by sea to the mainland, which takes almost two days at a cost of K150 per person.

PNG Air chief pilot, engineers and officers from the Milne Bay Provincial Works Department inspected the airport last week and gave the go-ahead for flights to resume after maintenance work was completed.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister and Samarai-Murua MP, Isi Henry Leonard, 2nd Secretary to Petroleum Minister, Willie Gagma, PNG Air Assistant Regional Airports Manager, Billy Moyona, and PNG Air National Sales Manager, Daera Simoi, were on the flight to officially witness the resumption of services.

They were welcomed by traditional dancers and later, the Minister addressed his people at a small gathering at the shopping centre in Bwagaoia Station.

He emphasised on his continued commitment and support of service delivery, especially road and airstrip infrastructure development and other essential services for his electorate.

The local MP also acknowledged and thanked the government for its continued support and contribution to the people of Samarai Murua.

The maintenance of the airport was funded at a cost of K5 million from the government. The resumption of flights by APNG will see three daily flights a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, an additional K5 million funding from the government will be used for the upgrade of the ring road and the Kakamwa and Eyaus bridges.