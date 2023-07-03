OTML work towards environmental impacts

General Manager for Social, Performance and Sustainability and Chairman for Ok Tedi Development Foundation, Jesse Pile, shared the focus on Ok Tedi Mining Ltd’s on assisting environmental impacts in the surrounding communities of the Mine.

Adding that OTML will support farming and agriculture projects in the case of extending mine life in the province. OTML was part of the launch of the Kiunga Agro-Industrial Centre and Vanilla Project last on Friday 30th of June, 2023 at Samagoes, North Fly District.

“The plan for Ok Tedi Mine is to close at 2033. If the mine is going to close in 2033 how are we going to survive, the businesses that we have, vehicles that we have, the education of our children are we going to sustain that? That is a big question for us at OTML.

“This project is very important and I want to encourage our locals here and the Provincial Government that OTML will support it in whatever capacity because this defines sustainability,” Pile said.

“I am giving you assurance, Ok Tedi is too big for any individual and organization, we will all come and go but Ok Tedi will stay, reason being that Ok Tedi is a blessing to PNG and the Western province. Villages have benefits, the government, other areas of the country and even places in the world have benefited from OTML.”

He continued stating that the early years of OTML was focused with PNG however, these current years OTML will focus on the people and its development in the surrounding villages of Western Province.

“Operation excellence means all work areas we must improve and we have a lot of inefficiency which is why we have to streamline and cut back and provide profit which can be taken from, Shareholders like the people. The other thing is maximize the value of the mineral resources in Mt Fubilan like gold, copper and silver and we want to make sure we take everything out.

“Another is environmentally responsible we can extend the Mine life to year 2050 but in the mean time we must be environmentally responsible. When the mine closes we will focus on where the impacts are,” said Pile.

He said OTML is partnering with Ok Tedi Development Foundation to fulfill the environmental impact pillar and see where improvements need to be escalated; ensuring there is social and livelihood sustainability.