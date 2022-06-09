NFA Sees Change In Market Requirements

NFA during a presentation at the World Food Safety Day, Acting Manager for the Audit Certification Unit, Josephine Komboi highlighted the importance of developing the National Fish and Fishery Products Standard and its experience and market dimensions and access, which is a help to global trading market.

She stated that for the last 10 years, the standard requirements for PNG’s fishery product food safety and trade requirements had been scrutinized by major trading partners, however now changes have been made to incorporate the requirements about trading partners including the changes in the industry, the developments in the technology, product diversification.

With the use of the standards, NFA is experiencing an increase in the market and product diversification and decrease in rapid alerts and complaints from importing countries.

“We want to now upskill and create awareness to our small operators who are producing prawns, lobsters, crabs to understand the standard requirements and prepare for the change in market requirements.”