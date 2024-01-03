New EMPNG, TotalEnergies management acknowledged

The new chairperson and Managing Director of ExxonMobil PNG Limited, Tera Shandro, was also acknowledged with the new Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific for TotalEnergies, Thomas Maurisse.

Shandro was appointed in May 2023, replacing Peter Larden, who became the senior upstream and low carbon solutions advisor to the ExxonMobil Corporation executive committee in Texas.

“There is also a change of leadership in Exxon, who are an outsized player and contributor to our economy,” said the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy president, Anthony Smare.

“This is Tera Shandro’s first Sydney conference.

“Tera took over from Peter Larden earlier this year, having moved over from the head office in Houston.

“She’s already in the thick of things supporting Exxon’s partner TotalEnergies in the Papua LNG project and pushing forward with the development of the P’nyang Project as well as the exciting exploration work that ExxonMobil is doing.

“She relocated the whole family, including her daughters – aged 12 and 9 – to come and live in Papua New Guinea, which is fantastic.

“Speaking of Total, this is also the first time there is a change of leadership at Total, with the senior vice president changing with Thomas Maurisse joining as Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific for TotalEnergies.

“He will be overseeing the delivery of the Papua LNG.”

(From left: Mining Minister, Sir Ano Pala, Minister for Petroleum & Energy, Kerenga Kua, and the new chairperson and Managing Director of ExxonMobil PNG Limited, Tera Shandro, at the 17th PNG Resources and Energy Investment Conference in Sydney, Australia)