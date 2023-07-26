Locals encouraged to plant valuable trees

Public relations officer, Gesley Rivan, outlined the benefits during the distribution of teak tree seedlings yesterday.

Teak is one of the most highly valued timber in the world due to its durability, resistance and texture.

Premium timber trees like teak and eaglewood can generate good revenue from sales, apart from its domestic use, such as timber for family homes.

“Apart from teak, we are also promoting eaglewood and balsa under the forestry sector, as a means of strengthening the economy of individual farmers and the province as a whole,” Rivan stated.

“The committee is also formulating a policy for these tree crops.”

Rivan further announced that the Teak Rollout Program will conclude by 2026, and downstream processing programs will follow suit, with four house designs to be made available for people to access.

The teak program is being rolled out under a partnership between OISCA International and the East New Britain Provincial Government, as well as the University of Natural Resources and Environment, the PNG Forest Authority, the National Forest Research Institute, the Public Investment Program and Women and Youth in Agriculture.