Lae to be a ‘cruise ship hub’

The bureau’s executive officer, Maine Winny, said they are working in partnership with the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority “to make Lae a cruise ship hub”.

“They are very supportive of what we are doing here,” said Winny. “And of course, our Lae City Authority and the Morobe Provincial Government are supportive of this initiative.”

With rapid infrastructural development in PNG’s second largest city, including overwhelming support given by the provincial government and LCA to the Royal PNG Constabulary, the bureau is confident in achieving its dream.

“We have to create a conducive environment for tourism in Lae so when you see locals coming out to attend events such as the LaeFest, this is domestic tourism.

“If we promote a lot of domestic tourism and address law and order and social issues here, we will have no problem inviting international tourists in the next couple of years.”