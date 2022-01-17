K105m Fisheries Hub Launched

The K105 million project was launched in Lae on Friday by Fisheries Minister, Dr Lino Tom, and Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu.

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is planning to rehabilitate its Voco Point land holdings and properties to be a central point for fish landing, fish processing and distribution.

During the launch, NFA managing director, John Kasu, said a facility will be established to enable large-scale fish distribution.

“The Voco Point fisheries hub project will take coastal fisheries development to another level,” he stated. “The project aims to become a main commercial hub for fishing groups in Morobe and the neighbouring provinces like Oro, Manus, East New Britain and West New Britain.”

Kasu said buyers or retail shops, including catering firms, will be present at the facility to buy the catch of fisheries cooperatives and SMEs.

“I know many of you may be wondering why NFA did not develop this project earlier on,” he said. “The concept became possible when NFA purchased this portion of land, which used to be under Lutheran Shipping, and then was transferred to Nasfund.

“So we purchased this piece of land and thereafter, we began to develop the concept of setting up this fisheries hub.”

The project will include a waterfront facility for the landing, unloading and sale of fresh fish, a facility to receive the processing and distribution of frozen fish while an NFA office complex will be built on the opposite side of the road.

“The fisheries hub will be commenced with the invitation of tenders by the end of this month or early February,” said Kasu.

“Selections of contractors will take place in March or April, and we anticipate the construction of the facility to begin in April or May of 2022.

“It’ll take 18 months to completion so we’re anticipating that by October of next year, this whole setup will be in place.”

(Labu villagers presenting their gifts at the launching on Friday)