Jack's launches 2023 design competition

CPL Project Manager, Ajay Patel, said that the team is encouraging more Papua New Guineans to take part in the competition for the next set of collection for PNG products.

“We’d like to encourage everyone to participate and showcase their skills and use this platform to show how designers in PNG have a place to provide their designs, their intellectual property to well established production and manufacturing partners like Jacks of PNG,” Patel said.

First Designer Holder for Jacks of PNG, Wandid Korimbo, designing with Jacks for the past six years has been fruitful. Korimbo encouraged other Papua New Guineans to give the competition a go.

“I would like to encourage a lot of the local artists. If you have a passion for fashion or creativity, this is a platform and I’d encourage you to join. A lot of designers these days take part in fashion shows but we are not given that opportunity to put our creativity onto fabric and this morning I asked the (winners) about how they wearing their own designs and seeing them in the shop, its once in a life time opportunity, not for just people wearing your designs but the benefits that are given through the commissions as well”, she stated.

She added that more women should join the competition as she sees it as a good hustle as well. There is no limit or category to who can join the competition except be a Papua New Guinean.

The competition entry closes on the 4th of April. Winner of the announcement will be announced on the 8th of May, 2023.