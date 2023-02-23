Jack’s launches Design PNG Product

Excited customers, staff and members of City Pharmacy Ltd joined the launch as the three local designers for the new merchandise presented themselves as well as their designs on merchandise.

CPL Project Manager, Ajay Patel shared that since the launch of the competition in 2020, there was a need for a platform to allow designers and talent to expose their skills and a place for market.

“The three winners received K2, 000 each for participating in the competition and in addition, up to K10, 000 will be paid out as royalties. The agreement was to use their designs to create merchandise as a long-term project.

“This is the third year of the competition and we hope to continue to raise awareness to capture a wide audience to participate,” he stated.

The three designers who are self-taught for the 2022 Design PNG Product, John Tau, Michael Vagi and Louis Sivina, come from different backgrounds with a different style.

60-year-old Tau acknowledged Jacks of PNG for the opportunity. The partnership between Jacks and the designers is a two-year contract.

Jacks is encouraging more great work from each designer.