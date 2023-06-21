High demand for Kaplaman baskets

Their livelihood included chopping firewood to sell along the Boluminsky Highway, and selling dry coconuts and excess garden produce.

Life changed when their foster son, who is from Finschhafen in Morobe Province, showed them a picture of a cane basket and suggested an alternate way of earning an income.

“Bai mi soim yupla lo wanpla basket mi kisim lo intanet,” retold Lagap. “Em nau, displa basket ya. Em soim mitupla go, go, go na mitupla taraim, taraim, taraim, taraim i go na mitupla winim.

“Nau em mitupla i save gut turu lo hau lo wokim dispela basket nau, hamas raun mitupla i salim, mitupla i kisim mani lo fidim femili.

“Em i bin statim, mitupla i lukim, i kam inap lo mitupla raunim, wokim hendel na em hau basket i kamap ya, em tru lo lukaut pikinini blo mitupla.

“Na nau, dispela basket em K10 tasol ol baim lo mipla na ol save apim prais go K20. Mitupla, prais blo mitupla yet – long wanem God yet i bin provaidim displa blessing lo mitupla – na mitupla save go yet lo salim lo K10.”

Local woman, Aidah Edward, said they have been weaving cane baskets for two years now. They have taught their four grandchildren the skill of basket weaving as well.

“Mitupla soim fopla pupu blo mi – tupla girls na tupla boys,” said Aidah. “Taim mipla soim ol, ol i ketchap na mipla wantem save wokim. Mipla save wokim tenpla, olsem sapos mipla kisim tu-tu, bai mipla kisim 10 lo wanpla dei.

“Mipla fast lo wokim basket. Lo wan wik, mipla ken winim 20 baskets bikos taim ol pupu pinis skul na kam bek lo avinun, ol bai kam stret lo wokim basket.”

Three of the couple’s teenaged grandchildren attend the nearby Kaselok Primary School while the youngest is in elementary.

Aidah, who is 61 years old, said her grandkids were recently sent home because they had no shoes. Utilising cane, bamboo and bush ropes from their surroundings, the teenagers made baskets, sold them and bought their shoes and socks.

Their only expense is varnish, which is put as the finishing touches to shine the basket.

Aidah said in a week, they can make over K150; sometimes even K180, depending on their needs.

Their handiwork is in high demand and sells out quickly. Just recently they received a large order for Lae and Port Moresby.