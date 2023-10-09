Fly Rice to hit shelves soon

The Samagoes Fly rice factory operated by North Fly Agro Ltd and launched by Member for North Fly District James Donald in 2019, is now gaining momentum.

They plan to distribute throughout the country and overseas, once it reaches its market potential.

In July, Member Donald announced during the launch of the Kiunga Agro-Industrial Centre and Vanilla Project that the next big project will involve vanilla, cocoa, rubber, and the commissioning of the rice project.

He said the factory is a Sustainable Economic establishment under the North Fly District Development Authority.

The rice farmers are from Tsunpets, and Rawa in Suir and in particular the Rutana family in Makivi.

“Fly Rice should be on the shelves in Kiunga after 6 months. We are at work. Yumi statim yumi pinisim (we have started this and must complete the project),” added Donald.